Aaron Gate signs agreement with Astana Qazaqstan Team

The current New Zealand Road Race Champion, Oceania Time Trial Champion and recent winner of the Tour of Hainan, Aaron Gate (33), has signed a one-year contract with the World Tour team Astana Qazaqstan Team for the 2025 season.

Aaron Gate is having an outstanding season, with 11 victories making him the most successful rider at the Pro-conti level and placing him among the top five winningest riders in the world in 2024.

In the 2024 season, Gate won four stages and the overall classification at the New Zealand Cycle Classic, the New Zealand National Road Race Championships, the Oceania Time Trial Championships, the overall classification of the Trans-Himalaya Cycling Race and two stages and the general classification of the Tour of Hainan.