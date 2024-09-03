Aaron Gate signs agreement with Astana Qazaqstan Team
The current New Zealand Road Race Champion, Oceania Time Trial Champion and recent winner of the Tour of Hainan, Aaron Gate (33), has signed a one-year contract with the World Tour team Astana Qazaqstan Team for the 2025 season.
Aaron Gate is having an outstanding season, with 11 victories making him the most successful rider at the Pro-conti level and placing him among the top five winningest riders in the world in 2024.
In the 2024 season, Gate won four stages and the overall classification at the New Zealand Cycle Classic, the New Zealand National Road Race Championships, the Oceania Time Trial Championships, the overall classification of the Trans-Himalaya Cycling Race and two stages and the general classification of the Tour of Hainan.
“I am incredibly excited about joining Astana Qazaqstan Team. The team has been around for a long time, and even when I first started in cycling, this team was already achieving big victories and was one of those teams I followed on TV. Now, having the opportunity to wear this team’s jersey means a lot to me. I am looking forward to joining the team and getting the chance to race in new, bigger races next season. I am 100% ready to do everything I can to help the team achieve as much success as possible in the new season”, said Aaron Gate.
“Aaron is having an amazing season at the Pro-continental level, and overall, his performance in races over the past few years has been very high – lots of victories and podium finishes. Bringing such a rider into the team is primarily an opportunity to fight for serious results in numerous races in Asia, where we need to maintain our status as one of the strongest Asian teams. Additionally, we would like to see Aaron Gate perform in some races in Europe, where he also has experience, both in classics and in week-long stage races”, said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.