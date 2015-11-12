BEIJING-ULAANBAATAR . KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mongolia jointly with the Mongolian Academy of Sciences presented The Book of Words by Abai Kunanbayev in the Mongolian language. The presentation was dedicated to the Kazakh poet's 170th anniversary.

Prominent public figures, scholars, representatives of the research organizations and mass media were invited to the event. Welcoming the participants, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Kalybek Kobylandin noted the relevance of philosophical thoughts and quotes in The Book of Words. The Kazakh diplomat thanked the leadership of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences for the assistance in organization of the presentation. He also highly praised the work by Manalzhavyn Shagdarsu̇rėn, translator, scholar, professor and doctor, for his contribution to strengthening cooperation and friendship between the two countries. In turn, Vice President of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences Tuvdiin Dorz expressed confidence that publication of Abay's Book of Words in the Mongolian language will enable the Mongolian people to get familiarized with the works by the great Kazakh poet and philosopher, which didn't lose their importance and relevance even today Among the speakers were Doctor of Historical Sciences Islam Kabyshuly, Professor Asai Ramish, writer and diplomat Sultan Taukei and others In The Book of Words the philosopher raises the issues a human being and humanity, difficult contradictory world, science and education, customs, traditions and history of his nation.