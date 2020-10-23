Abai and Al Farabi monuments unveiled in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Monuments on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet Abai and 1150th anniversary of the world-known scientist, thinker Abu Nasr Al Farabi were opened in Turkestan, the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region reports.

Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov and Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev took part in the solemn ceremony. The author is sculptor Gulfiya Meldesh.

According to Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev, today’s event held in the sacred city of Turkestan is a tribute to the Great Steppe figures.

Besides, the special delegation led by Krymbek Kusherbayev visited the Al Farabi restored monument and the Alley of Glorious Predecessors in Otyrar region.