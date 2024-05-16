Abai Center unveiled in Kazan

In Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, a new Scientific and Educational Center for Kazakh Language and Culture named after Abai has been inaugurated at the Kazan Federal University's Institute of Philology and Intercultural Communication, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Yerlan Iskakov, the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazan, Riyaz Minzaripov, the President of the Kazan Federal University, Ardak Beisenbai, the Vice Rector of L. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, as well as representatives from the Kazakh diaspora, scientific and educational organizations, government bodies, and media outlets from Tatarstan.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

Participants emphasized that the Abai Center aims to educate and promote the Kazakh language, strengthen cultural ties, and introduce the rich and authentic culture, traditions, and history of Kazakhstan. It seeks to showcase the nation's roots, current achievements, and future development prospects.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

The center will facilitate the exchange of scientific publications and educational materials, as well as highlight the lives and accomplishments of students from Kazakhstan and Tatarstan within the framework of Kazakh-Russian cooperation. It will also host competitions, seminars, and round tables in the fields of culture and science.

The establishment of the Abai Center was made possible with the support of the Eurasian National University named after L. Gumilyov. Additionally, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Eurasian National University and the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, aiming to exchange experiences, enhance professional development, and establish cooperation in studying science, culture, and history in Central Asia more comprehensively.