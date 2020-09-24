Abai Cultural Hall opens in Abu-Dhabi

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM The Abai Cultural Hall was inaugurated at the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE as part of the celebrations of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet, philosopher Abai, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The event held with support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry brought together representatives of the National Academic Library, Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, compatriots, foreign ambassadors, public figures and mass media.

Addressing those gathered the Kazakh Ambassador, Madiyar Menilbekov, noted that the Abai Culture Hall will contribute to promoting literary heritage of Kazakh people among compatriots abroad, show the country the works of the Kazakh classic.

He also briefed on the Rukhani Janghyru program initiated by Elbasy Nurusltan Nazarbayev aimed to show the world national culture and arts, depths of Kazakh literature with Abai atop.

Besides, the Abai Cultural Hall will host various scientific conferences, press conferences and other official events devoted to cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.