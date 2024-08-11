Abai Day celebrated in Brazil

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil Bolat Nussupov participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the bust of Abai Kunanbaiuly, located in the city park of Leblon district. The event was organized by the Friendship Forum “Brazil-Kazakhstan” and timed to coincide with the celebration of the 179th anniversary of the birth of great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbaiuly, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was attended by members of the friendship society, as well as representatives of the mayor's office of Rio de Janeiro. Executive Director of the Friendship Forum “Brazil-Kazakhstan” Prof. Edelcio Américo read to the guests some excerpts from the collection of Abai's poems “Words of Edification” in Portuguese.

The bust of Abai was erected in the central district of Rio de Janeiro in 2023 with the friendly support of the Society of Friendship “Brazil-Kazakhstan” and the City Hall. So far, it is the only monument to Abai in South and North America. Edelcio Américo, a professor at the University of Fluminense, is the author of the Portuguese translation of Abai's collection of writings “Words of Edification”.