Abai Day celebrations start in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A flower-laying ceremony at the monument to great Kazakh poet Abai took place in Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The flower-laying ceremony at the Abai square was attended by akim (governor) of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev, honored culture figure of Kazakhstan and Director of Qazaqconcert State Concert Organization Aktoty Raimkulova and many others.

In his remarks at the ceremony governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev extended his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Abai Day, noting this is the first time the holiday is marked in the newly established Abai region.

Afterwards all participants of the ceremony are expected to convene at the Abai Museum to attend a roundtable.

The Day of Abai, a great Kazakh poet and thinker, is marked in Kazakhstan every year on August 10. The Abai Day was instituted in accordance with the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of August 4, 2020.



