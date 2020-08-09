Abai Day celebrations to go online in light of pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to mark Abai Day on August 10 with multiple events to be held online, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The events devoted to the 175th anniversary of the prominent Kazakh poet Abai go online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 10, Zhidebay-Boreli, the State Historical and Cultural and Literary-Memorial Reserve-Museum, is to present a cultural program Khakim Abai, including Tansholpan program on Qazaqstan TV channel and readings of Abai’s works by famous culture and art figures from different parts of the country to mark Abai Day.

The online conference will bring together renowned scholars, an academician of the Academy of Russian Literature Pryakhin, representatives of cultural and educational institutions.

Online tours around Abai’s house-museum, mausoleum Abai-Shakarim, information videos will be available on Abai Day August 10.

The international video-marathon involving reciting works of Abai in 8 languages dubbed Abai world challenge is set to kick off at 03:00pm on August 10, with scholars, foreign language experts, writers, representatives of creative intelligentsia, Kazakh ambassadors as well as Abai enthusiasts participating in it.

A total of 100 events devoted to the 175th anniversary of Abai are said to take place and will be available online on the Ministry of Culture and Sport’s Facebook and YouTube channels.