    12:12, 10 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Abai Day marked in Beijing

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Abay readings were held at the museum in the Chaoyang Park in Beijing as part of the Abai Day festive events, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Those attending laid flowers to the Abai Monument created by the Chinese sculptor and erected in March 2014 in the Chaoyang Park in the heart of the capital city of China. Representatives of China’s ministries and departments, SCO Secretariat, heads of diplomatic representations of the CIS countries in China, Kazakh and Chinese students took part in the event.

    Those present got acquainted with the works of Abai published in Kazakh and Chinese.

    During the event Kazakh Ambassador Shakhrat Nuryshev told the guests about the legacy of Abai, his role in the development of Kazakh philosophy and literary language.

    As stated there, the Centres of Kazakhstan and Kazakh language faculties opened in Chinese universities in 2015 to teach literature, culture, history of Kazakhstan and Abai works.


    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Culture China Cultural Heritage
