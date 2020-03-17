17:22, 17 March 2020 | GMT +6
Abai Museum in Semey offers online lectures
SEMEY. KAZINFORM The Abai Museum in Semey offers its visitors online lectures and virtual tours, the information centre reports.
The lecture focuses on the life of the poet, his literary legacy and his environment. The schoolchildren were also got acquainted with the museum and precious exponents on display there.
Currently, the world’s largest museums of the US and Europe offer online excursions, quizzes, and virtual tours using internet resources.