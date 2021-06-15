Abai Park opens in Turkey’s Alanya

ALANYA. KAZINFORM The park named after the great Kazakh poet and thinker, Abai, opened in Alanya, Turkey, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The opening ceremony was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, Kazakh Consulate in Alanya, Alanya Municipality and Association of Kazakhstanis in Alanya. Addressing those gathered the Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey thanked Turkey for supporting celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai and opening of the park highlighting that such events would further contribute to strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations.

In his turn, the Mayor of Alanya heartily congratulated those present noting that the park named after Abai once again proved cultural and spiritual unity of Kazakh and Turkish people. As stated there, people visiting the park would learn more about Kazakh poet Abai.

Earlier, the Abai Park was unveiled in Muratpaşa district of Antalya.