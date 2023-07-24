Abai region attracted KZT 230.5 bln in investments

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Abai region summed up the results of its socio-economic development in the first half of 2023, Kazinform learnt from the region’s akimat.

The region’s output for the past six months hit 673.6 billion tenge. Of which 56.3% fall on the mining industry and quarry development. The goods manufactured reached 379.5 billion tenge. The processing industry output made 269.2 billion tenge.

The region’s agricultural output rose to 143.7 billion tenge.

The sowing campaign competed in the region with area under crops soaring to 654.2 hectares.

Abai region attracted 230.5 billion tenge in investments. Since the start of the year some 130,100 square meters were commissioned.

11,773 workplaces, including 7,242 permanent jobs, were created in the first six months of the year.