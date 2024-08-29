Abai region plans to build commercial dairy farm

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin met with local farmers and surveyed the cultivated lands as part of his working trip to Abai region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

Representatives of medium and small farm households took part in the meeting. Many of them expressed interest in cooperation with Chinese investors and noted export-related problems, for example, emerging in pumpkin and melon seed exports.

Zhumangarin said Kazakhstan and China signed protocols on 23 items of crop output and animal products. The sides plan to sign protocols on 11 more types of products.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the country faces a shortage of some 600,000 tons of milk a year to fully provide the domestic market, it lacks 110-115 new commercial dairy farms. He said Semey needs its own milk processing facilities.

As stated there, the development of a commercial dairy farm is a long process that starts with fodder supplies, its proper storage and processing capacities.