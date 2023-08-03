EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:14, 03 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Abai region reports 18 confirmed measles cases

    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – As of July 3, Abai region has recorded 18 confirmed cases of measles, including 14 ones in children under 14, Kazinform cites the press service of the Sanitary epidemiological control committee of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of the total people contracted measles in the region, 27.7% are unvaccinated children, whose parents refused vaccination, and children with medical conditions, 27.7% are not aware of vaccination, and 22.2% are children who are under the age of vaccination.

    As a result of the measures, 1,884 people who came into contact with those with measles are under medical observation. 48 people have been vaccinated against measles following epidemiological indications.

    Over six months of 2023, 4,749 children at the age of one year and 4,925 children aged six were vaccinated against measles, rubella, and mumps in the region. 1,848 more children, who previously did not get vaccines, were vaccinated. Among them, 208 children, whose parents refused vaccination.


    Tags:
    Measles Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Abai region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!