Abai region reports 18 confirmed measles cases

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – As of July 3, Abai region has recorded 18 confirmed cases of measles, including 14 ones in children under 14, Kazinform cites the press service of the Sanitary epidemiological control committee of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the total people contracted measles in the region, 27.7% are unvaccinated children, whose parents refused vaccination, and children with medical conditions, 27.7% are not aware of vaccination, and 22.2% are children who are under the age of vaccination.

As a result of the measures, 1,884 people who came into contact with those with measles are under medical observation. 48 people have been vaccinated against measles following epidemiological indications.

Over six months of 2023, 4,749 children at the age of one year and 4,925 children aged six were vaccinated against measles, rubella, and mumps in the region. 1,848 more children, who previously did not get vaccines, were vaccinated. Among them, 208 children, whose parents refused vaccination.