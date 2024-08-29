Abai region revives children’s railway

Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev has met with a delegation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in Semey for discussing the revival of the children’s railway line, which ceased operations in 1995, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: KTZ

The construction of the children's railroad has almost been completed. The rolling stock, which consists of wagons and diesel locomotives manufactured in Udmurtia at the Kambarka Engineering Works, has already been tested in a trial operational mode.

Photo credit: KTZ

Photo credit: KTZ

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in the children's railroad maintenance, as well as in the training of the personnel .