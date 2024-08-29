EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:57, 29 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Abai region revives children’s railway

    Abai region revives children’s railway
    Photo credit: Abai region's akimat

    Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev has met with a delegation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in Semey for discussing the revival of the children’s railway line, which ceased operations in 1995, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Abai region revives children’s railway
    Photo credit: KTZ

    The construction of the children's railroad has almost been completed. The rolling stock, which consists of wagons and diesel locomotives manufactured in Udmurtia at the Kambarka Engineering Works, has already been tested in a trial operational mode.

    Abai region revives children’s railway
    Photo credit: KTZ
    Abai region revives children’s railway
    Photo credit: KTZ

    Kazakhstan Temir Zholy expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in the children's railroad maintenance, as well as in the training of the personnel .

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Railways Abai region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Author
    Nariman Mergalym
    Currently reading
    x