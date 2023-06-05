Abai region to build new landfill site

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Abai region Governor Nurlan Urankhayev told a briefing about the progress of construction of a new landfill site, Kazinform reports.

The governor stressed one of the pressing issues facing the region is the landfill site problem.

Some 350 million tenge will be allocated from the city budget and 3.5 billion tenge from the republican budget for the landfill construction project within three years. He said the project will be prepared by the year to start construction work.