    12:03, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Abai region to build ungraded schools to develop rural areas

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Abai region’s authorities plan to build ungraded schools to eliminate shortage of school seats in the region, to develop rural areas and prevent population migration, Kazinform reports.

    The Comprehensive Plan of Abai Region’s Socio-Economic Development provides for construction of six ungraded schools for 510 students. Two schools will be built in Urdzhar district and two more schools will be opened in Zharma district. Besides, two schools will be built in Beskaragay and Aksuat districts.


    Tags:
    Education Abai region
