Abai region to create 14,000 new jobs
Besides, a railroad line will be built on Ayagoz-Bakhty-Chinese border section. A transit-transport corridor, an airport terminal will be built in Urdzhar village. Up to 1,465 kilometers of local roads will be repaired and overhauled.
Flights from Semey to Aktau, Atyrau, Shymkent, and from Urdzhar to Pavlodar will be subsidized.
A multifunctional hospital and a children’s hospital, as well as a regional blood center and two outpatient hospitals will be opened. Six ungraded schools, a schoolchildren’s palace, a boarding school, as well as nine kindergartens and three children’s camps will be built.
The region plans also to build and reconstruct eight cultural facilities, a swimming pool and five sports facilities, as well as an ice palace and a sport center with a 80-bedroom hotel.