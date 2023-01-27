Abai region to open 65 primary health care facilities

SEMEY. KAZINFORM «This year the region plans to build 450,000 square meters of housing,» head of the construction, architecture and town planning department Aidyn Begimbekov told a briefing, Kazinform cites the regional akimat’s press service.

As of today national projects such as the Strong regions-the country’s development driver, Auyl-el besigi, Rural healthcare modernization, and Comfortable School are being developed in the region. It is planned to inaugurate 65 primary health care facilities and 11 schools. Construction of 5 schools will start this year. 2 of them will be constructed in the city of Semey and Vodny village. Besides, new educational establishments will open their doors in Ayagoz town, Aksuat and Beskaragai districts. Construction of all schools will complete within two years. As earlier reported, the Governor of the region and KazMinerals had signed a memo for the construction of a 1,200-seat school to help reduce pupil place shortages.

He added a new fitness and health center opened in Aksuat district. Construction of two more will conclude in Borodulikha and Kainar villages.