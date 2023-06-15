Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages evacuated due to the risk of fire spread are returning to their homes, as the situation with the wildfire has stabilized and is under full control of the local authorities, Kazinform cites the press service of Semey city’s administration.

«Decision was made to return the residents to their homes. In total, 72 people, including 24 children, were evacuated from Polovinka and Talitsa villages,» the press service said in a statement.