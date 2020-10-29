Abai’s Book of Words in Czech presented

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM On October 29 as part of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai the Kazakh Embassy in Czech Republic jointly with the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan held an online presentation of the Book of Words of Abai translated into Czech.

Famous social figures, scientists, representatives of scientific circles and mass media took part in the event.

Tomáš Kučera, Ph.D., Univerzita Karlova, noted that the book of Kazakh thinker and poet Abai is a unique edition. It will help Czech readers understand better the history of Kazakh people.

Despite pandemic cultural events are taking place in Czech Republic. The Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Prague Festival, Modern Kazakhstan photo exhibition were held, documentaries dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai and 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi were shown.