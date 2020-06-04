Abai schools to open in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told about construction of boarding schools of humanities named after Abai in seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. Schools will open their doors this year.

Construction of the network of Abai boarding schools of humanities started in Kazakhstan as part of the 175th anniversary of Abai. Such schools already opened in 10 regions.

He also touched upon the new preschool education programmes. The content, standards and approaches are to be reconsidered at large.

He also added that according to the Law on Teacher’s Status the teachers’salaries would be increased.