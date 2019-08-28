‘Abai – Son of the Great Steppe’ literary evening held in Athens

ATHENS. KAZINFORM On August 25, 2019 Athens hosted Abai – Son of the Great Steppe literary evening dedicated to the 175th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform reports.

Prominent representatives of academic and business communities of Greece, public and cultural activists, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations, journalists, former compatriots and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora were invited to the event, according to the MFA press service.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Alexey Volkov said that an appropriate decree on celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev was signed on May 30, 2019 by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh diplomat handed over The catalogue of the books in the Greek language kept in the National Library of Kazakhstan to the chiefs of the Greek and Kazakh national libraries.

Director of the National Library of Kazakhstan Bakytzhamal Ospanova thanked the Embassy and the Greek side for their contribution to the organization of the literary evening.