    21:08, 19 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Abai square to be reconstructed in Semey

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Massive reconstruction of the Abai square is underway in the city of Semey on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of the one of the greatest poets and enlighteners in the Kazakh history, Kazinform reports.

    Local authorities say the square will be fully transformed. All reconstruction works will be complete by July.

    A fountain will be added to the square. A parking lot, children and sports playgrounds will appear next to the square.

    Last week Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin got familiarized with the socioeconomic development of Semey and paid a visit to the facilities where the Abai’s upcoming anniversary will be celebrated.


    Tags:
    Culture Abai 175 Years
