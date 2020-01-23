abai175: Abai’s heritage belongs to entire world – Taufik Karimov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The heritage of Abai Kunanbayev belongs to the entire mankind,» Chief of the Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs, member of the Council of the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly Taufik Karimov says.

«The #abai175 challenge launched last July by 9-year-old Lyalim-Shyrak from Nur-Sultan was backed by President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We, the Tatars of Kazakhstan, were honored to accept this challenge from Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov. It is quite symbolic, that he accepted this challenge from Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov.

Kazakh and Tatar peoples enjoy centuries-long fraternal friendship. In 1886, a printing house of the Kazan University published the Code for Ordinary Kazakhs by Abai. In 2019, the manuscript of this work was found in the Lobachevskiy Kazan Federal University.

We pass this literary challenge to our friends from Belarus.

Abai is great and his heritage belongs to the entire mankind,» Taufik Karimov said.

The Chief of the Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs recited Abai's 25th Word of Wisdom in Kazakh, Tatar and Russian languages.



