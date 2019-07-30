Abai175: Bibigul Tulegenova joins challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Popular legendary opera singer Bibigul Tulegenova joined the challenge in honor of the 175th Birth Anniversary of great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform reports.

Bibigul Tulegenova, who is known as a «Kazakh nightingale» for her unsurpassed voice, picked up the challenge from Bibigul Zheksenbay, a renowned TV journalist, General Director of Astana TV Channel.

She sang a song based on one of the poems by Abai.

People’s artist Bibigul Tulegenova passed the poetry challenge on to Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.