Abai175: Jack Ma recites Kazakh poem in Chinese

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The co-founder and executive chair of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, joined the poetry challenge, dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, reciting his poem Kulaktan kirip, boidy alar in Chinese.

«Dear friends, I am Jack Ma. The 175th anniversary of the great thinker, poet, Abai, will be celebrated next year,» Jack Ma said.

Picking up the challenge from Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Jack Ma recited the Abai poem in Chinese.

In his turn, Jack Ma passed on the challenge to the outstanding Kazakh professional boxer, Gennady Golovkin.