Abai175: Jackie Chan recites Abai’s poem

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM World-famous Chinese actor Jackie Chan joined #175Abai challenge dedicated to the 175th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The actor recited the poem «Zhelsiz Tunde Zharyk Ai» in Chinese.

«I accept the poetic challenge of the President of Kazakhstan which was transmitted to me by my friend Erlan Karin,» he said.

President’s Aide Erlan Karin and Jackie Chan met earlier in April this year. During the meeting, the Chinese actor was demonstrated a film about evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Syria.

Chinese businessman, founder of Alibaba Group Jack Ma joined the challenge too. He recited the poem «Kulaktan Kirip Boidy Alar.»

#175Abai challenge was first launched by 9-year-old school girl Lyailim Shyrak and was backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova, singer Dimash Kudaibergen, composer, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Igor Krutoy, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev, representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov, Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Berik Uali, Chief of the Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbayev, Speaker of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin, governors of regions joined the marathon.

The staff of Kazinform International News Agency performed Abai’s song ‘Kozimnin Karassy’ in Kazakh, Russian, Chinese and Uzbek languages. The Agency passed the challenge to Tatarstan’s Tatar Inform, Kyrgyzstan’s KABAR news agencies as well as to Tengrinews and NUR.KZ Kazakhstani web portals.

The challenge was also backed by Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Japan, Uzbekistan, Jordan and France, ambassadors of France and the U.S. to Kazakhstan.