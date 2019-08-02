EN
    10:44, 02 August 2019 | GMT +6

    #Abai175: Kazakh Majilis Speaker joins poetry challenge

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin joined the challenge dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai.

    As earlier reported, well-known opera singer, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Bibigul Tulegenova passed the poetry challenge on to Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Lower Chamber’s press service reports.

    «The legacy of Abai appears relevant today. His works lay the foundation for the spiritual development of the society. No matter how much time has passed the works of Abai will always be of great importance for all of us,» Nigmatullin said.

    Having recited the poems of Abai Nurlan Nigmatullin challenged Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov.




