Abai175: Krymbek Kusherbayev challenges Elizabet Tursynbaeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev joined the poetry challenge dedicated to the 175th Birth Anniversary of great Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«You know, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev picked up this challenge from little Lailim Shyrak. The initiative is now nationwide. Head of the Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbayev, who took up the challenge from renowned actor Doskhan Zholzhaksynov, recited an excerpt from a work by the great poet and addressed talented Kazakh academicians Toregeldy Sharmanov and Askar Zhumadildayev, and silver medalist of the World Figure Skating Championships Elizabet Tursynbaeva,» Berik Uali, Presidential Spokesman, wrote on Facebook.





It is to be recalled that Kazakh Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raiymkulova, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov, Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen, and Russian composer Igor Krutoy also supported the initiative in honor of the 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Qunanbaiuly.







