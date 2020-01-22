EN
    14:24, 22 January 2020 | GMT +6

    #abai175: Tatarstan President recites Abai poem in Kazakh

    KAZAN. KAZINFORM Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, joined the #abai175 poetry challenge, dated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet, Abai.

    The President recited the poem of Abai and passed on the challenge to Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov and Tatar Diaspora living in Kazakhstan, Tatar-Inform News Agency reports.

    As earlier reported the Tatar leading news agency, Tatar-Inform, also took part in the challenge taking it over from Kazinform News Agency.

    The video was posted on the President’s Instagram.






    Culture Abai 175 Years Cultural Heritage
