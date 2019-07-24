Abai175: U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan picks up the torch

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The United States Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser has joined the challenge in honor of the 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Embassy, William Moser has taken up the challenge from user @albina300988 and handed it to the staff of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.

«It is my great pleasure to support this campaign to mark the anniversary of the great Kazakh poet Abai. I am honored and have the privilege today to read Abai’s song ‘Jelsiz Tunde Jaryk Ai’ (‘Through Windless Night the Glinting Moon’) in English:

Through windless night the glinting moon

Illuminates in flowing waves

The village nestled in the vale

Where crests the overflowing stream

The thick-trunked, bare-branched tree

Speaks in whispers to itself:

Don’t you see the bustling earth

Turning its face green again?»





It is to be recalled that marking the upcoming 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, 9-year-old Lyalim-Shyraq launched a challenge to recite excerpts from his poems. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev picked up the baton from the girl.

The initiative was also supported by Kazakh Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raiymkulova, singer Dimash Kudaibergen, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev, the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov, Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali, Head of the Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbayev, regional governors, Russian composer Igor Krutoy, to name but a few.