Abaialemi.kz first online encyclopedia launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new internet portal www.abaialemi.kz dedicated to the life and works of great poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev has been presented today in Semey. The event was held within the framework of celebration of the poet's 170th anniversary.

The internet portal has been launched by State Language Development Foundation on the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, As earlier reported, N. Nazarbayev had been awarded the Silk Road Peace Prize and a part of his fee was donated to the Foundation's social projects including the abovementioned portal.

Prominent public and political figures, popular poets and writers, turkologists, historians, scientists and translators of Abay's works as well as guests from the Far and Middle East were invited to the event.

The new online portal will provide for detailed information about Abai's epoch, his followers, works by Abai scholars and works devoted to Abai etc. The materials posted on the portal are taken from various resources: books, newspapers and journals, scientific publications, documentaries, photo archives etc.

The portal posts information in Kazakh, Latin and Arabic languages.