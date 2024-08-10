Abai's birthday celebrated in New Delhi

In honor of the birthday of great Kazakh thinker, poet, founder of written Kazakh literature Abai Kunanbaiuly, a flower-laying ceremony was held at his bust, which was solemnly opened in 2022 on the territory of the Indian capital's San Martin Park, located next to Abai Street (Abai Marg), Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In addition to the staff of the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in India and diplomats of foreign countries accredited in the host country, the ceremony was also attended by Secretary of the National Academy of Literature of India Sahitya Akademi Dr. K. Srinivasarao. Within the framework of this event Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev presented 50 copies of books Words of Edification by Abai Kunanbaiuly, translated into Hindi and republished by the embassy in 2022, to the book fund of the Academy.

Photo: MFA RK

It is important to note that Abai Kunanbaiuly's Words of Edification was first translated into Hindi by Sahitya Akademi in 1995 as part of the celebration of the poet's 150th anniversary in India.

The bust of Abai Kunanbaiuly was unveiled on 2 June 2022 with the participation of State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture of India Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, ministries and departments of the two countries, the media and business circles, as well as representatives of the creative intelligentsia and residents of the Indian capital.

The official opening ceremony of Abai Street (Abai Marg) in New Delhi took place in February 2002.