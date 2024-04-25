Abai’s “Book of Words” presented in Pakistan

“Book of Words,” a work by prominent Kazakh writer and poet Abai Kunanbayuly, and a Kazakh-Urdu-English phrasebook were presented on April 22 at the National Library of Pakistan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

“The Book of Words” by Abai Kunanbayuly is a fundamental work, consisting of 45 short parables and philosophical treatises touching on issues of national education, worldview, morality, law, and the history of the Kazakhs.

The book was translated into four official languages ​​of the provinces of Pakistan - Pashto, Punjabi, Sindi and Balochi.

The presentation was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the Chief Executive Officer of Diplomatic Insight, Muhammad Asif Noor.

The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) translated the work of the great Kazakh thinker. NUML and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University carried out the publication of the phrasebook.

Representatives from official, academic, and creative circles of Pakistan, along with the accredited diplomatic corps in Islamabad, attended the book presentation.

Asif Iqbal Khan, the Director General of the National Library of Pakistan, stressed the role of literature as a unifying force among peoples, facilitating the transcending of borders and fostering mutual understanding between nations.

During his welcoming speech, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin discussed the influence and role of the legacy of the great Abai, emphasizing his contributions to literature and philosophical thought, with a special focus on the “Book of Words.”

The Kazakh diplomat stressed the significance of fostering cultural connections between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Pakistan, highlighting their shared cultural and historical heritage.