Abay in Azerbaijan and in the world collection presented in Astana

The Presidential Centre of Kazakhstan jointly with the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation held a presentation of the Abay in Azerbaijan and in the world collection in the Azerbaijani language. The collection is dedicated to the legacy of great writer Abay Kunanbayev, Kazinfom reports.

Archival materials from the Abay Complex in Kazakhstan and from the museum in Azerbaijan as well as essays were included in the collection.

Among those attending were public and political figures.

Those present highlighted the contribution of the Kazakh thinker to the culture of the Kazakh people and the influence of his works on the cultural trends of the region.

Abay is known in Kazakhstan and all over the world as a classic, poet, social thinker, philosopher, and composer. He is regarded as a founder of the modern Kazakh literary language as well as Ybyrai Altynsarin. He was the first in the Kazakh steppe to write classical works in Kazakh but in classical Arabic and oriental ways. He influenced on the generation of the Kazakh intelligentsia, Turkic Academic President Shain Mustafayev said.