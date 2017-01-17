EN
    22:04, 17 January 2017

    'Abay Zholy' train to be launched in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Abay Museum this year marks 120 years since the birth of the famous Kazakh poet Mukhtar Auezov, the author of the epic novel 'Abay Zholy' ('Abay's Way').

    In this regard, the museum has sent a letter to the management of NC 'Kazakhstan Temir Zholy' JSC requesting to name Astana-Zashita train 'Abay Zholy', 24.kz reports.

    In a telephone conversation representatives of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy said that 'Abai Zholy' will be launched in late January or early February this year.

     

