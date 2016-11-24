Abayev: 200 amendments suggested to bill on information and telecommunications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the working group on development of the draft law on information and telecommunications will be held in Astana on Thursday, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev informed via Facebook.

“As you know, the working group includes the experts, workers of mass media and representatives of the governmental structures and communications sector. The members of the working group have already suggested approximately 200 amendments to the bill, which we will have to debate. To my mind, this is a good proof of an open and transparent course of our Ministry,” Abayev says.

Abayev expressed confidence that the Ministry will improve the legal environment of information sector together with the civil, professional and expert communities.