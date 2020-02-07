EN
    18:50, 07 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Abayev announced draft concept bill on peaceful assemblies

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A draft concept bill on peaceful assemblies are published on Open Government website, Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Social Development, informed on his Facebook account.

    He added that during a meeting of the National Public Confidence Council the Kazakh President instructed to work out a new Law on peaceful assemblies. He informed that the draft concept bill offers a number of new developments based on international practices.


