Abayev speaks about NGOs’ role in development of civil society

ALMATY. KAIZNFORM – Dauren Abayev, First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President, spoke of the role NGOs play in the development of civil society in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the plenary meeting of the 10th Civil Forum, Abayev said that this year marks 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence which is a symbolic milestone and good opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved and set new goals for development.

«In this vein, it is impossible not to note the colossal role of the civil society in the formation and development of our statehood. Almost every landmark event occurred with constructive participation of the non-governmental sector during this fateful historic period, including from the closure of the Semipalatinsk test side to the adoption of the Constitution. Fully aware of the significance of civil participation in 1996, the State adopted the law on public associations fully profiling the activity of civil institutions. People from different walks of life were involved in their activity,» he said.

He went on to say that since then, the number of NGOs has risen 14fold to over 22 thousand.

Notably, the plenary meeting of the 10th Civil Forum is taking place in Almaty city.