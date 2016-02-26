19:06, 26 February 2016 | GMT +6
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Egypt
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi invited President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Egypt at any convenient time.
As it was noted, the President of Kazakhstan accepted the invitation.
The President of Egypt also expressed his gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan for hospitability and highly praised the results of his first visit to Kazakhstan.