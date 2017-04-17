EN
    15:34, 17 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Abdullah bin Zayed awarded Kazakhstan's Jubilee Order

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Marking the country's 25th independence, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has conferred the Jubilee Order and Medal on H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in recognition of his pioneering efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries, WAM News Agency reported. 

    Sheikh Abdullah received the Order while meeting with Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, here on Sunday.

     

    Sheikh Abdullah discussed with Sharif bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation in all fields, as well as issues of mutual interest. 

