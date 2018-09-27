NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, WAM reports. The UAE Foreign Minister met with Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed of Sudan; Ivica Dacic of Serbia; Carlos Holmes Trujillo of Colombia; Nikos Kotzias of Greece; Almar Mohammad Yarov of Azerbaijan, Ditmir Bushati of Albania, Kairat Abdrakhmanov of Kazakhstan, Enzo Moavero Milanesi of Italy, and Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda. The meetings dealt with bilateral relations and means of developing them at all levels, especially in the political, economic, trade, investment, cultural and agricultural fields. The parties also exchanged views and political stances towards the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially developments in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Libya. During Sheikh Abdullah’s meeting with the Serbian Foreign Minister, they signed a protocol to include the ordinary passports in the agreement signed between the governments of the UAE and Serbia in 2014 on the mutual exemption of the pre-entry visa for holders of diplomatic, private, and official passports. The meetings were attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.">WAM reports.

