Abdullah Gül on why Turkey interested in Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former President of Turkey Abdullah Gül highlighted the importance of the outcomes of the Astana International Meeting (Astana process) on the Syrian Settlement on Monday, Kazinform reports.

Ex-Turkish President stressed on the margins of the 3rd session of the Astana Club in the Kazakh capital that the Astana process was of paramount importance since the parties to the Syrian conflict had sat at the negotiating table and for the first time agreed on partial ceasefire regime.



Abdullah Gül pointed out that Turkey is directly affected by the situation in neighboring Syria. "From the human perspective, people suffer and get killed there, that is why the Turkish Government supports the Astana process and interested in it," Gül said.



As a reminder, the last round of the Astana process was held in the city on October 31.