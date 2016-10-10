Abdullah II becomes 1st laureate of Kazakhstan's prestigious prize in global security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abdullah II of Jordan has become the first laureate of the Prize for world without nuclear weapons and global security of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President Nazarbayev revealed the news in the Akorda presidential residence on Monday after he received credentials from a number of foreign ambassadors.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan is the founder and the leader of the global anti-nuclear movement.



"In this context, I have made a decision to award a special prize for the contribution to nuclear disarmament and security. Abdullah II of Jordan was chosen as the first laureate," the Kazakh President said.



The Head of State also added that a special committee will be formed to award the prize.



"The prize will be awarded annually on the 29th of August - the date when the Semipalatinsk test site was shut down," Nazarbayev added.