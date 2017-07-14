EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:42, 14 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Abdullah II of Jordan, Putin discuss Syrian crisis

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan has discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest developments in Syria, especially the ceasefire in the southwestern parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from WAM .

    In a telephone conversation, the two leaders underscored the importance of the deal, which could create a suitable environment to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, through Geneva talks.

    Tags:
    Russia Middle East World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!