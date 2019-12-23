Abe to meet Xi in China to deepen ties ahead of state visit

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to deepen ties that have returned to a «normal track» and prepare for the Chinese leader's state visit to Japan next spring.

Abe is also expected to have dinner in Beijing with Xi before leaving for Chengdu, southwestern China, to attend a trilateral meeting of the Japanese, Chinese and South Korean leaders on Tuesday, Kyodo News reports.

The meeting between Abe and Xi, the first since June on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Osaka summit, is designed to lay the groundwork for Xi's state visit amid a recent thaw in bilateral ties while Beijing's trade war with Washington has dragged on.

Japan and China will likely explore deeper economic cooperation and increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges, according to Japanese officials.

