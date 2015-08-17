EN
    08:49, 17 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Abel Sanchez: Alvarez fight is more important for Golovkin than Cotto fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of WBA world champion Gennady Golovkin told that a fight against Saul Alvarez is more important for Gennady Golovkin than against Miguel Cotto, Sports.kz informs.

    "I think fighting Alvarez is more significant. He has a great fanbase. I think this fight would become a huge event in the south of the USA. If Alvarez beats Cotto fighting Saul will be more important indeed. Although, if Cotto beats Alvarez the fight against Saul will be more important anyway, because he has a greater fanbase," BoxingScene cites Abel Sanchez.

