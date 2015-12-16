Abel Sanchez: Alvarez will not last nine rounds with Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, the trainer of undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, is confident that Saul Alvarez will not last nine rounds against Gennady Golovkin in the ring, Sports.kz informs.

"I understand what they want to do. The Mayweather-Pacquiao fight was worth 30 million dollars five years ago and now it is already hundreds of millions. Everything is good in this regard, but in terms of the fight itself, I think Alvarez will not last nine rounds with Golovkin in the ring, no matter if they fight in May, September 2016 or 2020. This fight is very interesting. Undoubtedly, Canelo is very popular, but Golovkin is reaching his heights, and it is going to be very interesting when they square off," A. Sanchez noted in the interview to ESPN Deportes.