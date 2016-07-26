Abel Sanchez believes Golovkin-Ward fight happens in future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing trainer Abel Sanchez refuted the rumours that Gennady Golovkin avoided a potential fight against Andre Ward, Sports.kz informs.

According to the trainer of GGG, the sides had not even started the talks on the fight. However, Abel Sanchez thinks that this fight still can happen in future.

"Talks should be held on this fight to make it a reality. The fact is not that we did not want to fight him. We did want it. I think it can be a great fight. And I believe that this fight will happen eventually. However, there should be two sides involved in the talks. We are ready to move up to 168 pounds if we do not have fights at 160 pounds at that moment. In this case we will agree to that fight if it's the right fight for us," BoxingScene.com cites Sanchez.